Kansas agency finds abuse and neglect

WICHITA, Kan. (AP) — Kansas child welfare authorities conducted two investigations of a Wichita couple before their 3-year-old son was found dead in his crib.

The Kansas Department of Children and Families on Thursday completed its investigation into the April 12 death of Zaiden Javonovich. The agency found physical abuse and neglect in the case but provided no further details.

In a report summary obtained by The Associated Press through an open records request, the agency said it investigated a report in November 2017 that Zaiden's mother, Brandi Marchant, made homicidal and suicidal statements in front of her children. Investigators couldn't substantiate the report.

In November 2018, DCF investigated a report that Zaiden's younger brother tested positive for marijuana at birth. That report was reassigned for a Family in Need of Assessment, and the case was closed in January.