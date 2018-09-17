Kansas City revokes officers' award for 2013 fatal shooting

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — The Kansas City Police Department has rescinded commendations given to two officers involved in the fatal shooting of an unarmed man.

The commendations were awarded after Ryan Stokes was shot to death in 2014. The certificates say the victim had a handgun but police have acknowledged since then that Stokes was not armed when he was shot.

The Board of Police Commissioners voted on Monday to rescind certificates given to officers William Thompson and Tamara Jones.

The Kansas City Star reports Thompson shot Stokes after a foot chase near the Power & Light District. Jones was on the scene but didn't shoot.

Stokes' mother, Narene Stokes-James, has sued the police department in her son's shooting.

No criminal charges were filed and a grand jury declined to indict Thompson.

