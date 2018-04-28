https://www.newcanaannewsonline.com/news/crime/article/Kansas-City-police-Man-killed-in-convenience-12871603.php
Kansas City police: Man killed in convenience store shooting
Updated 11:31 am, Saturday, April 28, 2018
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Police in Kansas City are investigating the fatal shooting of a man in a convenience store parking lot.
Police say the shooting happened just after 11 p.m. Friday in south Kansas City.
Police say arriving officers found a man suffering from a gunshot wound. He was taken to a hospital, where he later died.
Authorities have not yet released the victim's name.
Police say they are searching for a person of interest in the shooting. No arrests had been reported by late Saturday morning.
