Kansas City police ID man shot last week inside apartment
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Police have identified a 67-year-old man shot to death inside a northeastern Kansas City apartment building last week.
Police tell the Kansas City Star that Joseph Mason was the man who died.
Police were called to investigate the shooting around 8:30 p.m. Jan. 11. Arriving officers found Mason suffering from a gunshot wound. Mason was taken to a hospital, where he was pronounced dead.
No arrests have been announced, and police have asked for the public's help in identifying the shooter.
