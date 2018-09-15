Juveniles come down from roof at southwest Georgia facility

AMERICUS, Ga. (AP) — Officials say the last of at least 20 juveniles held in a southwest Georgia facility has come down after breaking onto a roof Friday.

Spokesman Jim Shuler says the last juvenile came down Saturday afternoon at the Sumter Youth Development Campus in Americus. Shuler says he has no reports of injuries or property damage.

The department says someone snatched keys from a guard Friday, but denies reports that a guard was overpowered or briefly held hostage. Residents were unable to escape the razor wire-ringed facility.

Commissioner Avery Niles says the department will investigate what happened, determine who's responsible, and decide on disciplinary or criminal actions.

Police including a Georgia State Patrol helicopter responded Friday, when the facility was briefly on lockdown.

Shuler says juvenile courts statewide assign residents to Sumter.