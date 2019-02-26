Man convicted of involuntary manslaughter in river death

SCRANTON, Pa. (AP) — A man accused of hurling a woman to her death in a northeastern Pennsylvania river two years ago has been convicted of involuntary manslaughter.

The (Scranton) Times-Tribune reports that jurors in Lackawanna County on Monday rejected prosecutor's call for a first- or third-degree murder conviction against 26-year-old Ryan Taylor.

Taylor took the stand last week to deny he had any role in the February 2017 death of 28-year-old Danee Mower. He said he blacked out after smoking synthetic marijuana with Mower and several other people on the banks of the Lackawanna River and had no idea she was face down in the shallows.

Lackawanna County prosecutors alleged that Taylor grabbed Mower by the ankles during an argument and flipped her into the water, where she died of drowning and hypothermia.

