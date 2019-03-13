Jury selection to resume in officer's shooting of black teen

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — A second day of jury selection is about to get underway in the case of a white former Pennsylvania police officer accused of criminal homicide for the shooting death of an unarmed black teenager last year.

Lawyers and prosecutors need to pick three more jurors and four alternates Wednesday to hear the allegations against former East Pittsburgh Police Officer Michael Rosfeld.

Rosfeld is charged in the June death of 17-year-old Antwon Rose after Rosfeld stopped a vehicle Rose was in as part of a shooting investigation.

So far the jury consists of six women and three men, including two black women and one black man.

Jurors are being picked in Harrisburg because of pretrial publicity, but the trial next week will be held in Pittsburgh.