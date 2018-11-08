Jury selection set to begin in Sherman killing trial

HOULTON, Maine (AP) — Jury selection is set to begin in the trial of a Massachusetts man in a drug-related killing in northern Maine.

Two of three defendants pleaded guilty to charges including felony murder and robbery.

Jury selection begins Thursday for the third defendant, Marcus Asante. Opening statements are scheduled for early next week.

Officials say the three traveled from Massachusetts for a drug deal.

Thirty-one-year-old Douglas Morin Jr., ended up being killed on Oct. 16, 2016. His body was found in his vehicle in Sherman, Maine. He'd been shot twice in the back of the head.