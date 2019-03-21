Jury finds man guilty of dismembering father, not murder

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (AP) — A Florida man has been acquitted of killing his father but convicted of dismembering the body.

The Palm Beach Post reports that jurors found 50-year-old James "Jimmy" Scandirito II guilty Thursday of abuse of a corpse and not guilty of first-degree murder. Sentencing is scheduled for June 21.

Boca Raton police say Scandirito killed and dismembered his father, James "Skip" Scandirito, in March 2018. The younger Scandirito initially claimed his father hadn't returned from a kayaking trip, but police found the body parts after following him to an abandoned golf club.

Prosecutors say he killed his father for inheritance money.

The son testified he found his father dead from an apparent drug overdose and hid the body because he was afraid.

Skip Scandirito resigned a judgeship in Macomb County, Michigan, in 2000 in the face of sexual misconduct charges.

___

Information from: The Palm Beach (Fla.) Post, http://www.pbpost.com