Jury convicts man who shot, wounded Ohio police officer

ELYRIA, Ohio (AP) — A jury has convicted a man charged with critically wounding a SWAT team member during a 12-hour standoff at the man's home in northeast Ohio.

Forty-year-old Martin Robinson, of Sheffield Lake, was found guilty Friday of attempted aggravated murder and other charges in the shooting of Amherst police officer Eugene Ptacek last May.

Robinson tried to walk out of the courtroom, saying he'd "heard enough," as a Lorain County judge read the jury's verdict.

Ptacek, a member of the Lorain County SWAT team, was shot after using a battering ram to break down the front door of Robinson's home. SWAT and U.S. deputy marshals had gone to the home to arrest Robinson on a felony warrant.

Robinson was shot before surrendering.

A message seeking comment was left with Robinson's attorney.