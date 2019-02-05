No verdict for El Chapo after second day of deliberations

FILE - In this Saturday, Feb. 22, 2014 file photo, Joaquin "El Chapo" Guzman, center, is escorted to a helicopter in handcuffs by Mexican navy marines at a hanger in Mexico City, after he was captured overnight in the beach resort town of Mazatlan. The New York trial of Guzman is drawing to a close, but the question of controlling the corruption that allowed the Sinaloa cartel to flourish in Mexico will live on even after jurors reach a verdict. DEA agent Victor Vazquez told jurors he would only work with the Mexican marines when trying to capture Guzman and other leaders of the Sinaloa cartel, because that wing of the armed forced were viewed as less susceptible to corruption.

NEW YORK (AP) — A jury at the U.S. trial of the infamous Mexican drug lord known as El Chapo has ended its second day of deliberations without a verdict.

Jurors were in court Tuesday to decide whether Joaquin Guzman should be convicted of drug-trafficking charges. Deliberations are to resume Wednesday morning.

The 61-year-old Guzman is accused of operating a drug-smuggling empire that moved hundreds of tons of cocaine north of the U.S. border over the course of two decades.

The jury heard from 14 cooperators who described Guzman's willingness to use violence against the Sinaloa cartel's enemies. The defense has accused the cooperators of making him a scapegoat.

Guzman has been in solitary confinement since being brought to the U.S. in 2017. He could get life in prison if convicted.