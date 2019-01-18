Juror goes into labor, resulting in murder case mistrial

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — A mistrial in a North Carolina murder case has been declared, as a juror went into premature labor after deliberations had begun.

Citing a release from the Mecklenburg County district attorney's office, The Charlotte Observer cites a release that says deliberations began Wednesday in the first-degree murder trial of 32-year-old Lionel Octavius Price, but the juror went into labor before deliberations were to resume Thursday morning.

Price was charged in the 2016 killing of 40-year-old Fredrick Antwone Butler.

State law bars judges from replacing a juror with an alternate after deliberations have begun. Prosecutors say the case "remains pending."

The report didn't include comment from Price's lawyer.

