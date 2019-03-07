June trial set for mother accused of trying to kill baby

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (AP) — A trial is scheduled in June for a Sioux Falls mother accused of trying to kill her baby and herself by crashing her vehicle.

Thirty-four-year-old Julia Alzoubaidi appeared in court Wednesday. A plea deadline was set for later this month. Alzoubaidi is charged with attempted first-degree murder and felony child abuse in the October crash off Interstate 229 near the Big Sioux River.

Authorities allege Alzoubaidi left a suicide note in her car saying she decided to kill her six-month-old child because he showed signs of an attachment disorder and that she felt she was an unfit mother. Highway Patrol troopers found Alzoubaidi in the river and her infant along the bank. The child also survived.

She's free on $250,000 bond. She could face up to 40 years in prison if convicted.