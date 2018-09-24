Junction City man arrested on explosives-making charges

JUNCTION CITY, Ore. (AP) — A Junction City man is facing charges that he was manufacturing explosive devices inside his home.

The Register-Guard reports a man was charged Sunday with two felony counts of possession of a destructive device, one felony count of manufacturing a destructive device, three misdemeanor counts of felon in possession of a firearm, and one misdemeanor count of manufacturing a controlled substance within 1000 feet (305 meters) of a school.

Police say he was first arrested Wednesday after a woman called authorities to say he had rushed her with a hatchet and then barricaded himself in their house.

Witnesses and neighbors told police that the 37-year-old had been performing detonations, building bombs with fertilizer and had severely damaged his car when explosives caught fire.

