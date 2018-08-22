Judge weighs new trial for Montana man convicted in murder

BILLINGS, Mont. (AP) — A federal judge is considering a new trial for a man convicted of murdering a woman on Montana's Crow Indian Reservation after the government was accused of withholding evidence in the case.

Prosecutors and defense attorneys for Dimarzio Swade Sanchez spent more than two hours Thursday interrogating witnesses over a cell phone calendar entry that appeared to reference the brutal killing of Roylynn Rideshorse.

She died two months after being strangled, doused with gasoline and lit on fire in June 2016. The calendar entry describes someone beating and kicking her.

The defense argues the evidence contradicts testimony from two co-defendants who implicated Sanchez.

But prosecutors say it's unknown when the calendar entry was created or who owned the phone at the time.

The case is before U.S. District Judge Susan Watters.