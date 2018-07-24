FILE - In this Feb. 27, 2018, file photo, Jason Kessler walks through a crowd of protesters in front of the Charlottesville Circuit Courthouse ahead of a decision regarding the covered Confederate statues, during a rally in Charlottesville, Va. Kessler, a white nationalist, is seeking a court order that would allow him to stage an event marking the anniversary of last year's rally in Charlottesville. U.S. District Judge Norman Moon scheduled a hearing Tuesday, July 24, on Kessler's request for a preliminary injunction that would compel the city of Charlottesville to issue him a rally permit for August. (Zack Wajsgras/The Daily Progress via AP, File) less
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (AP) — An organizer of last summer's deadly white nationalist rally in Virginia has withdrawn his request for a court order allowing him to stage an event marking its anniversary.
One of Jason Kessler's lawyers announced his change of plans during a brief hearing in federal court on Tuesday.
Kessler had requested a preliminary injunction that would compel the city of Charlottesville to issue him a rally permit for next month. He sued in March, claiming the city's refusal to grant him a permit tramples on his free speech rights under the First Amendment.
After arriving more than a half hour late for the hearing, Kessler conferred with his lawyers, who had been addressing the judge. The attorneys then said he was withdrawing his request.
Kessler's lawyer, James Kolenich, told reporters afterward that he doesn't know why Kessler abruptly abandoned his efforts to get a permit.
"He ordinarily has good reasons for what he does. I don't know what it is right now," Kolenich said.
The decision doesn't necessarily mean that no event will take place. No permit is needed for a gathering of fewer than 50 people.
John Longstreth, an attorney for the city, said it would be "very difficult" for Kessler to refile another motion.
Lisa Woolfork, a University of Virginia professor and Black Lives Matter Charlottesville organizer who attended the hearing, said she felt sure white supremacists would return to Charlottesville with or without a permit.
"What's more important is that we as a community come to resist," she said.
Police Chief RaShall Brackney said that although Tuesday's development was "a victory," authorities would continue with public safety preparations ahead of the anniversary, as well as social media monitoring.
"We understand that the weekend and that day has national significance and even international significant so we are going to be prepared for that weekend to come regardless," she said.
Kessler has also said he plans to hold a rally in Washington during the same weekend next month. The National Park Service approved his application for an Aug. 12 "white civil rights" rally at Lafayette Square, near the White House. Kolenich said he didn't ask Kessler if that event is still planned.
Last August, hundreds of people traveled to Charlottesville to participate in the "Unite the Right" rally and protest the city's plans to remove a statue of Robert E. Lee from a park that was named after the Confederate general. The list of scheduled speakers included several leading white nationalist figures, including Richard Spencer.
On the eve of the Aug. 12 rally, dozens of young white men wearing khakis and polo shirts marched through the University of Virginia's campus, carrying torches and chanting racist and anti-Semitic slogans. The next day, hundreds of white supremacists and counterprotesters clashed in the streets before a car plowed into a crowd, killing 32-year-old counterprotester Heather Heyer.
James Fields Jr., 21, of Maumee, Ohio, is charged with murder in Heyer's killing under Virginia state law. He is charged separately in federal court with hate crimes.
A monthslong investigation of the rally violence, led by former U.S. Attorney Tim Heaphy, found the chaos stemmed from a passive response by law enforcement officers and poor preparation and coordination between state and city police.
Earlier this month, Kessler reached a settlement agreement in a separate lawsuit over last summer's violence in Charlottesville. Kessler signed a consent decree in which he agreed to "actively discourage" coordinated, armed activity at any future rallies in the city. More than a dozen other defendants signed similar agreements.