Judge revokes former mayor's pension over convictions

HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) — A Connecticut judge has revoked the pension of former Hartford Mayor Eddie Perez because of corruption convictions.

Judge Cesar Noble in Hartford issued a ruling Tuesday citing the severity of Perez's crimes and his "disdain for the public good."

State law allows for the revocation or reduction of corrupt public officials' retirement benefits. The state attorney general's office sued Perez seeking to reduce or revoke his nearly $28,000 annual pension.

Perez, a Democrat, was Hartford's first Hispanic mayor and served from 2001 until he resigned in 2010 amid the corruption charges. He pleaded guilty in 2017 to receiving a bribe and attempted larceny by extortion while in office. He received a suspended prison term.

His lawyer says he's disappointed with the ruling, but an appeal isn't planned.