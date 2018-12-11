Judge rejects special prosecutor in NW Indiana shooting case

CROWN POINT, Ind. (AP) — A northwestern Indiana judge has rejected a special prosecutor in a September shooting that wounded a man and his 9-year-old son outside a store.

Alex C. Hughes faces attempted murder and criminal gang activity charges for allegedly shooting the 25-year-old man and his son outside a Walmart store in Hobart.

His defense attorney filed a motion in November seeking a special prosecutor to represent the state after he learned that Lake County Prosecutor Bernard A. Carter's sister and brother-in-law were present during the Sept. 30 shooting at the store.

But The (Northwest Indiana) Times reports that a Lake County judge rejected that special prosecutor request Tuesday. The judge said he didn't believe that the presence of Carter's sister and brother-in-law created a conflict of interest for the prosecutor's office.

