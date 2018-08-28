Judge: man charged with killing mother incompetent for trial

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (AP) — A judge has ruled that a Connecticut man charged with killing his mother is not mentally competent to stand trial.

The New Haven Register reports that the judge on Monday ordered 34-year-old Kyle Tucker to a mental health facility for a 60-day program aimed at restoring him to competency after a psychiatrist testified that Tucker has "a psychiatric illness that has resulted in delusional beliefs."

Prosecutor say Tucker attacked his 60-year-old mother, Donna Tucker, in their Hamden home in June. He told investigators he struck her repeatedly in the head with a baseball bat because God "got into my body," and then burned her corpse in a fire pit. He also said his mother had trying to poison him.

Defense attorneys urged the judge to accept the psychiatrist's findings.

