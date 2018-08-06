Judge issues gag order in Alabama police shooting case

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (AP) — A judge has issued a gag order in the case of an Alabama police officer facing murder charges in the shooting of an armed and suicidal man.

Madison County Circuit Judge Donna Pate on Monday ordered attorneys and law enforcement to refrain from making statements about the case to reporters.

Huntsville Police Officer William Darby faces murder charges for the April shooting of 49-year-old Jeffrey Parker.

Pate issued the gag order after dueling news conferences last week.

Police Chief Mark McMurray said Darby acted appropriately and has the department's "full support." District Attorney Rob Broussard said his office became concerned the shooting wasn't justified and presented the case to a grand jury.

Darby was one of three officers who responded to a call of an armed and suicidal man.