Judge dismisses charges against Kentucky prosecutor

RUSSELLVILLE, Ky. (AP) — A judge has dismissed charges against a Kentucky prosecutor accused of engaging in organized-crime.

The 65-year-old Gail Guiling — who was the commonwealth's attorney for Logan and Todd counties — had been indicted nearly a year ago on charges of engaging in organized crime, two counts of tampering with physical evidence and two counts of second-degree official misconduct.

However, on Friday, Special Judge Steve Wilson signed an order dismissing the case during a hearing in Logan Circuit Court.

Her attorney, Alan Simpson, says the charges against his client were part of a "political attack."

A separate judge reinstated Guiling as the commonwealth's attorney on Friday. She has announced plans to resign on Dec. 1.

Her ex-husband, James Quinton Guiling and a co-defendant in the case, still face multiple offenses.