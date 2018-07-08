Judge denies reduced sentence for drug dealer

COEUR D'ALENE, Idaho (AP) — A Post Falls drug dealer serving 35 years in prison for forcing a man to eat a large quantity of meth, which killed him, must serve out his prison term.

Shaun Kelly was sentenced to 35 years in prison for causing the 2015 death of Evan Larkin. Kelly made Larkin prove his loyalty by eating a "two gram rock" of methamphetamine.

The Coeur d'Alene Press reports that District Judge Cynthia K.C. Meyer denied Kelly's request for a reduced sentence Friday at a re-evaluation hearing in Coeur d'Alene.

Meyer said despite Kelly's seeming remorse, his behavior leading up to his prison term for drug delivery and second-degree murder were beyond the pale.

Meyer told Kelly that he needs to spend his life behind bars to protect the public.

