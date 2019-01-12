Judge denies Utah death row inmate's appeal n 1988 killing

SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — A federal judge has denied an appeal by a man who has been on Utah's death row for 30 years.

The ruling Friday by U.S. District Judge Claire Egan denies a petition by Ralph Leroy Menzies, who was sentenced to die for the killing of Maurine Hunsaker in 1986.

The victim was abducted from a Kearns convenience store where she worked and she was later found strangled and her throat cut in a Big Cottonwood Canyon picnic area.

Menzies had Hunsaker's wallet and several other belongings when he was jailed on unrelated matters.

He was convicted in 1988 of first-degree murder and other crimes, and Eagan's ruling says Menzies' conviction and sentence don't violate the U.S. Constitution.

Menzies can next appeal to the 10th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals.