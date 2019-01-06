Judge: Probation was wrong for Maui repeat offender

FILE- In this Jan. 29, 2018, file photo second Circuit Judge Peter Cahill presides over the bench trial of Alexandria Duval in Wailuku, Hawaii. The Maui judge says he was wrong to give a man a chance with probation. The Maui News reports Cahill last week ordered consecutive prison terms totaling 30 years for Cody Amaral for crimes including stealing a new car and burglarizing a sailor’s vacation rental. Cahill says it was an error in judgment to sentence him to probation and that an extended prison term is the only way to protect the public from Amaral. (Lila Fujimoto/The Maui News via AP, File) less FILE- In this Jan. 29, 2018, file photo second Circuit Judge Peter Cahill presides over the bench trial of Alexandria Duval in Wailuku, Hawaii. The Maui judge says he was wrong to give a man a chance with ... more Photo: Lila Fujimoto, AP Photo: Lila Fujimoto, AP Image 1 of / 1 Caption Close Judge: Probation was wrong for Maui repeat offender 1 / 1 Back to Gallery

WAILUKU, Hawaii (AP) — A Maui judge says he was wrong to give a man a chance with probation.

The Maui News reports Judge Peter Cahill last week ordered consecutive prison terms totaling 30 years for Cody Amaral for crimes including stealing a new car and burglarizing a sailor's vacation rental.

In 2015, Cahill sentenced Amaral to probation for thefts. But Amaral later committed new crimes. Amaral pleaded guilty to charges including thefts, burglary and promoting a dangerous drug.

Cahill says it was an error in judgment to sentence him to probation and that an extended prison term is the only way to protect the public from Amaral.

Defense attorney Gina Gormley says anything longer than 10 years is too harsh. She says Amaral intended to succeed on probation but failed.