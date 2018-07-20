Judge: Ex-police chief not smart enough to pull off fraud

WILKES-BARRE, Pa. (AP) — A Pennsylvania judge says a former police chief was not smart enough to pull off computer fraud.

Gary Shupp faced a felony access device charge alleging he used a woman's credit card to buy Apple watches without her permission. The Citizens' Voice reports Magisterial District Judge Martin Kane dismissed the case at court in Wilkes-Barre Friday, agreeing with all sides that Shupp did not have the technological know-how to commit computer fraud.

Victim Tracy Kleban testified that on Jan. 15 someone used her credit card online to buy the watches, and surveillance video later showed Shupp picking up the watches at a local Walmart.

Shupp says a woman he met online who was purportedly from Ghana asked him to pick up the watches. He has never met this person.

