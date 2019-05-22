'Jersey Shore' star girlfriend gets new lawyer in Vegas case

This Thursday, May 16, 2019 booking photo from the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department shows Jennifer Annette Harley. A lawyer says Harley, the on-again-off-again girlfriend of "Jersey Shore" actor Ronnie Ortiz-Magro, will fight a misdemeanor domestic battery charge alleging she attacked Ortiz-Magro at a Las Vegas club on New Year's Eve. Harley's attorney, Michael Cristalli, said Friday, May 17, 2019 he was surprised his 32-year-old client was arrested Thursday on a warrant issued April 17, more than four months after the incident at the Hustler Night Club. (Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department via AP) less This Thursday, May 16, 2019 booking photo from the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department shows Jennifer Annette Harley. A lawyer says Harley, the on-again-off-again girlfriend of "Jersey Shore" actor Ronnie ... more Photo: AP Photo: AP Image 1 of / 3 Caption Close 'Jersey Shore' star girlfriend gets new lawyer in Vegas case 1 / 3 Back to Gallery

LAS VEGAS (AP) — "Jersey Shore" star Ronnie Ortiz-Magro's on-again-off-again girlfriend got a new lawyer for her defense on a misdemeanor allegation that she attacked Ortiz-Magro at a Las Vegas club on New Year's Eve.

Jennifer Annette Harley was out of custody for her brief appearance before a Las Vegas judge who set another hearing June 12 to let her court-appointed attorney and prosecutors confer.

Harley remains free on bond.

The 32-year-old Harley and Ortiz-Magro have a daughter together, and court records show misdemeanor domestic battery charges against her in 2016 and 2018 were dismissed.

Harley was arrested last week after Las Vegas police responding to her report of a man in a van with a gun learned she was sought on a warrant in the Dec. 31 incident at Hustler Night Club.