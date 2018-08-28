Japanese police probe hospital deaths after air-con failure

TOKYO (AP) — Police are investigating the deaths of four elderly patients at a hospital in heat-struck central Japan after air conditioning failed in their rooms.

Gifu police confirmed Tuesday that the patients, all in their 80s, died at Y&M Fujikake Daiichi Hospital on Sunday and Monday, likely due to heat stroke after air conditioning in their rooms malfunctioned. They were on the third and fourth floors of the hospital in Gifu, whose temperature exceeded 36 degrees Celsius (96 Fahrenheit) on those days.

Police said they're investigating possible negligence by the hospital.

Hospital officials said they used nine fans in the patients' rooms while air conditioning that broke a week earlier was being repaired. They said the measures were adequate.

Japan had a record 133 heat stroke deaths in July.