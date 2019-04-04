Jamestown theft suspects lead police on long-distance chase

FARGO, N.D. (AP) — Two theft suspects who led police on a high-speed, long-distance chase in eastern North Dakota were arrested after they were found in an abandoned house.

Authorities say a man and woman are accused of stealing about $60,000 in merchandise from a Walmart store in Jamestown, about 100 miles west of Fargo. A Jamestown officer attempted a traffic stop but the driver refused to pull over and headed east on Interstate 94.

Several law enforcement agencies were involved in the pursuit, with speeds in excess of 100 mph. The suspects ditched the vehicle when it became stuck in the mud near Chafee, about 35 miles west of Fargo. They were discovered about 3 miles from the vehicle.

Police say the suspects, a 22-year-old man and 21-year-old woman, are from Detroit.