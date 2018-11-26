Jail inmate fatally shot in ambulance struggle identified

DETROIT (AP) — A jail inmate fatally shot during a struggle inside an ambulance on a Detroit-area freeway has been identified.

Wayne County Undersheriff Daniel Pfannes on Monday identified the inmate as 28-year-old Martez Jamario Webb of Detroit.

Pfannes has said a private ambulance company was transporting Webb from a hospital to a Wayne County jail when the struggle with a sheriff's deputy occurred shortly after 4 p.m. Friday on a freeway north of downtown Detroit.

During a news conference Monday, Pfannes said he could not say what led to the struggle. He says Webb was in a wheelchair at the time.

The deputy was treated for minor injuries.

The Detroit News reports court records show Webb pleaded no contest last month to charges related to intent to commit identity theft.

