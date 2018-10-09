Jail guard in Alabama arrested on drug charges

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (AP) — A correctional officer in Alabama has been arrested and charged with bringing drugs into a county jail.

Marshall County Sheriff's spokesman Heath Thomas said in a news release that 27-year-old Zachary Jonathan Smith of Hazel Green was arrested Saturday evening.

Smith has also been fired. He had worked at the jail for three months.

He's charged with two counts of possession of a controlled substance, promoting prison contraband, possession of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Thomas says a jail staff supervisor found Smith in possession of drugs and paraphernalia as he went on duty.

It was not known if Smith has an attorney yet.