Jail guard charged with bringing contraband to inmates
CORINTH, Miss. (AP) — A northeast Mississippi jail guard is herself in jail, charged with trying to smuggle contraband to prisoners.
Alcorn County Sheriff Ben Caldwell tells news outlets that 40-year-old Angela R. Salmon of Corinth was arrested Wednesday after jail officials were told someone was bringing illegal items to inmates.
Caldwell says officers searched Salmon's vehicle, finding a phone and several bottles of alcohol.
Salmon is charged with conspiracy to introduce contraband. She was being held Friday pending $5,000 bail. It's unclear if she has a lawyer to speak for her.
Caldwell says officials are still trying to identify any inmates or others who may have been involved with Salmon.
