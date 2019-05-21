Italian minister says immigrant accused of arson deaths

MILAN (AP) — Italy's interior minister says an immigrant from North Africa has been arrested for an arson fire at a police station in northern Italy that killed two and injured more than a dozen.

Matteo Salvini announced the arrest on Twitter Tuesday, adding that "eliminating illegal immigration to Italy and Europe is a moral duty: Everyone home."

The news agency ANSA reported that the fire overnight killed two people living in apartments above the ground-floor police station in Mirandola, north of Bologna, and injuring more than a dozen others, two seriously. The victims, a 74-year-old woman and her live-in caretaker, were killed in an explosion.

ANSA said the suspect broke into the police station and set the fire. A motive was not clear.