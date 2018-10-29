Israeli PM, chief rabbi at odds over Pittsburgh synagogue
People walk past a projection on the Old City wall in Jerusalem, Sunday, Oct. 28, 2018 in a commemoration of the victims of a deadly shooting at a Pittsburgh synagogue. A shooter opened fire at a Pittsburgh synagogue, killing 11 people in one of the deadliest attacks on Jews in U.S. history. less
Photo: Dusan Vranic, AP
People light candles in Tel Aviv, Israel, in a commemoration of the victims of a deadly shooting at a Pittsburgh synagogue, Sunday, Oct. 28, 2018. A shooter opened fire at a Pittsburgh synagogue, killing 11 people in one of the deadliest attacks on Jews in U.S. history. less
Photo: Ariel Schalit, AP
People light candles in Tel Aviv, Israel, in a commemoration of the victims of a deadly shooting at a Pittsburgh synagogue, Sunday, Oct. 28, 2018. A shooter opened fire at a Pittsburgh synagogue, killing 11 people in one of the deadliest attacks on Jews in U.S. history. less
Photo: Ariel Schalit, AP
A person stands in front of Stars of David that are displayed in front of the Tree of Life Synagogue with the names of those killed in Saturday's deadly shooting in Pittsburgh, Monday, Oct. 29, 2018. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke) less
Photo: Matt Rourke, Associated Press
A couple kneels before a memorial at Murray and Wilkins avenues on Sunday, Oct. 28, 2018 in Pittsburgh, Pa. The memorial was for the 11 people that were killed at the shooting at the Tree of Life Synagogue. (Charles Fox/Philadelphia Inquirer/TNS) less
Photo: CHARLES FOX, TNS
A woman touches a tree as she pauses near a memorial in front at the Tree of Life Synagogue in Pittsburgh, Monday, Oct. 29, 2018. Tree of Life shooting suspect Robert Gregory Bowers is expected to appear in federal court Monday. Authorities say he expressed hatred toward Jews during the rampage Saturday and in later comments to police. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke) less
Photo: Matt Rourke, Associated Press
Rabbi Jeffrey Myers of the Tree of Life synagogue speaks to reporters on October 29, 2018 outside the Tree of Life synagogue after a shooting there left 11 people dead in the Squirrel Hill neighborhood of Pittsburgh on October 27. - Mourners held an emotional vigil Sunday for victims of a fatal shooting at a Pittsburgh synagogue, an assault that saw a gunman who said he "wanted all Jews to die" open fire on a mostly elderly group. Americans had earlier learned the identities of the 11 people killed in the brutal assault at the Tree of Life synagogue, including 97-year-old Rose Mallinger and couple Sylvan and Bernice Simon, both in their 80s.Nine of the victims were 65 or older. (Photo by Brendan Smialowski / AFP)BRENDAN SMIALOWSKI/AFP/Getty Images less
Photo: BRENDAN SMIALOWSKI, AFP/Getty Images
Rabbi Jeffrey Myers of the Tree of Life/Or L'Simcha Congregation stands near the synagogue and wears a yarmulke with a Pittsburgh Pirates logo, in Pittsburgh, Monday, Oct. 29, 2018. Robert Gregory Bowers, the suspect in the synagogue shooting that killed more than 10 people on Saturday is due for a court appearance on Monday. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke) less
Photo: Matt Rourke, Associated Press
A memorial of flowers and stars line the sidewalk outside the Tree of Life Synagogue Sunday, Oct. 28, 2018, in remembrance of 11 people killed when a shooter opened fire during services Saturday, Oct. 28, 2018 in Pittsburgh. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar) less
Photo: Gene J. Puskar, Associated Press
Nancy Clark of Squirrel Hill, reads from the Tehillim, as police lights flash and rain soaks the pages, yards away from Tree of Life Congregation, on Saturday, Oct. 27, 2018, in the Squirrel Hill section of Pittsburgh. A shooter opened fire at the synagogue, killing multiple people and wounding others in one of the deadliest attacks on Jews in U.S. history. less
Photo: Andrew Stein, AP
Rachel Kranson, left, holds her daughter, Sasha Kranson, 12, during a vigil after an active shooter fatally shot multiple people at Tree of Life Congregation synagogue on Saturday, Oct. 27, 2018, in their neighborhood of Squirrel Hill in Pittsburgh. less
Photo: Stephanie Strasburg, AP
Tammy Hepps, from left, Kate Rothstein, and her daughter Simone Rothstein, all of Squirrel Hill, read from a religious text and embrace on the intersection of Shady Avenue and Northumberland Street after multiple people were killed at the Tree of Life Congregation synagogue, Saturday, Oct, 27, 2018, in the Squirrel Hill section of Pittsburgh. less
Photo: Alexandra Wimley, AP
Members and supporters of the Jewish community come together for a candlelight vigil, in remembrance of those who died earlier in the day during a shooting at the Tree of Life Synagogue in the Squirrel Hill neighborhood of Pittsburgh, in front of the White House in Washington, DC on October 27, 2018. - A heavily armed gunman opened fire during a baby-naming ceremony at a synagogue in the US city of Pittsburgh on October 27, killing 11 people and injuring six in the deadliest anti-Semitic attack in recent American history. less
Photo: Andrew Caballero-Reynolds / AFP / Getty Images
Holding candles, a group of girls wait for the start of a memorial vigil at the intersection of Murray Ave. and Forbes Ave. in the Squirrel Hill section of Pittsburgh, for the victims of the shooting at the Tree of Life Synagogue where a shooter opened fire, killing multiple people and wounding others, including sevearl police officers, Saturday, Oct. 27, 2018. less
Photo: Gene J. Puskar, AP
Personnel from Chesed Shel Emes Emergency Services and Recovery Unit gather near the Tree of Life Synagogue after yesterday's deadly shooting in Pittsburgh, Sunday, Oct. 28, 2018. Robert Bowers, the suspect in the mass shooting, expressed hatred of Jews during the rampage and told officers afterward that Jews were committing genocide and he wanted them all to die, according to charging documents made public Sunday. less
Photo: Matt Rourke, AP
Pope Francis delivers his blessing from his studio window overlooking St. Peter's Square, at the Vatican, Sunday, Oct. 28, 2018. Francis is grieving with Pittsburgh's Jewish community following the massacre at a synagogue, denouncing the "inhuman act of violence" and praying for an end to the "flames of hatred" that fueled it. less
Photo: Andrew Medichini, AP
A crowd holds candles on the lawn of the Sixth Presbyterian Church at the intersection of Murray Ave. and Forbes Ave. in the Squirrel Hill section of Pittsburgh during a memorial vigil for the victims of the shooting at the Tree of Life Synagogue where a shooter opened fire earlier in the day, Saturday, Oct. 27, 2018. less
Photo: Gene J. Puskar, AP
The Tree of Life Congregation where a deadly shooting took place on Saturday, Oct. 27, 2018, in the Squirrel Hill section of Pittsburgh. A shooter opened fire at the synagogue, killing multiple people in one of the deadliest attacks on Jews in U.S. history. less
Photo: Andrew Stein, AP
People shelter themselves from the rain as Pope Francis delivers his blessing from his studio window overlooking St. Peter's Square, at the Vatican, Sunday, Oct. 28, 2018. Francis is grieving with Pittsburgh's Jewish community following the massacre at a synagogue, denouncing the "inhuman act of violence" and praying for an end to the "flames of hatred" that fueled it. less
Photo: Andrew Medichini, AP
The FBI investigates after an active shooter situation at the Tree of Life Congregation on Saturday, Oct. 27, 2018, in the Squirrel Hill section of Pittsburgh. A shooter opened fire at the synagogue, killing multiple people and injuring others in one of the deadliest attacks on Jews in U.S. history. less
Photo: Andrew Stein, AP
A crowd gathers in the Squirrel Hill section of Pittsburgh during a vigil for the victims of a synagogue shooting on Saturday, October 27, 2018
Photo: Gene J. Puskar, AP
Police officers walk outside the Tree of Life Synagogue in the aftermath of a deadly shooting yesterday in Pittsburgh, early Sunday, Oct. 28, 2018.
Photo: Matt Rourke, AP
United States Attorney Scott Brady, at podium, speaks with members of the media during a news conference in the aftermath of a deadly shooting at the Tree of Life Synagogue in Pittsburgh, Sunday, Oct. 28, 2018.
Photo: Matt Rourke, AP
People stand on the stairs of Sixth Presbyterian Church as the crowd spills up the hill and down the street for a vigil blocks from where an active shooter shot multiple people at Tree of Life Congregation synagogue on Saturday, Oct. 27, 2018, in the Squirrel Hill section of Pittsburgh. less
Photo: Stephanie Strasburg, AP
Spectators stand during a moment of silence for the victims of a shooting at a Pittsburgh synagogue, before the Vancouver Canucks and the Pittsburgh Penguins play an NHL hockey game in Vancouver, British Columbia, Saturday, Oct. 27, 2018. less
Photo: DARRYL DYCK, AP
Isabel Kinnane Smith of Allderdice is comforted by Lesley Britton, a math teacher at the school, at a vigil blocks from where an active shooter shot multiple people at Tree of Life Congregation synagogue on Saturday, Oct. 27, 2018, in the Squirrel Hill section of Pittsburgh. less
Photo: Stephanie Strasburg, AP
People gather for a vigil on Murray and Forbes Avenues, blocks from where an active shooter shot multiple people at Tree of Life Congregation synagogue on Saturday, Oct. 27, 2018, in the Squirrel Hill section of Pittsburgh. less
Photo: Stephanie Strasburg, AP
Vancouver Canucks and Pittsburgh Penguins players stand on the ice during a moment of silence for the victims of a shooting at a Pittsburgh synagogue, before an NHL hockey game in Vancouver, British Columbia, Saturday, Oct. 27, 2018. less
Photo: Darryl Dyck, AP
A crowd attends a memorial service at the Sixth Presbyterian Church in the Squirrel Hill section of Pittsburgh for the victims of the deadly shooting at the Tree of Life Synagogue where a shooter opened fire, Saturday, Oct. 27, 2018. less
Photo: Gene J. Puskar, AP
Emergency vehicles block off the area around the McAnulty Acres apartment complex as authorities continue their investigation of a shooting in a Pittsburgh synagogue where multiple people were killed on Saturday, Oct. 27, 2018 in Baldwin, Pa., a suburb south of Pittsburgh. less
Photo: Keith Srakocic, AP
A crowd gathers at the intersection of Murray Ave. and Forbes Ave. in the Squirrel Hill section of Pittsburgh during a memorial vigil for the victims of the shooting at the Tree of Life Synagogue where a shooter opened fire earlier in the day Saturday, Oct. 27, 2018. less
Photo: Gene J. Puskar, AP
The FBI investigates in the rain after an active shooter situation at the Tree of Life Congregation on Saturday, Oct. 27, 2018, in the Squirrel Hill section of Pittsburgh. A gunman opened fire at the synagogue, killing multiple people and injuring others in one of the deadliest attacks on Jews in U.S. history. less
Photo: Andrew Stein, AP
Pittsburgh Mayor Bill Peduto speaks with members of the media during a news conference in the aftermath of a deadly shooting at the Tree of Life Synagogue in Pittsburgh, Sunday, Oct. 28, 2018.
Photo: Matt Rourke, AP
The Tree of Life Synagogue in Pittsburgh.
Photo: Jeff Swensen/Getty Images
Pope Francis delivers his blessing from his studio window overlooking St. Peter's Square, at the Vatican, Sunday, Oct. 28, 2018. Francis is grieving with Pittsburgh's Jewish community following the massacre at a synagogue, denouncing the "inhuman act of violence" and praying for an end to the "flames of hatred" that fueled it. less
Photo: Andrew Medichini, AP
A large group of policemen walk the street after an attack on a synagogue in Pittsburgh, on October 27, 2018.
Photo: Alexandra Wimley, AP
Police carry a person on a stretcher after the attack on a synagogue in Pittsburgh on October 27, 2018.
Photo: Alexandra Wimley, AP
A man holds his head as he's escorted by police out of the Tree of Life Congregation synagogue where multiple people were killed Saturday, Oct. 27, 2018, in the Squirrel Hill section of Pittsburgh. (Alexandra Wimley/Pittsburgh Post-Gazette via AP) less
Photo: Alexandra Wimley, AP
People gather for a vigil in the aftermath of a deadly shooting at the Tree of Life Congregation in Pittsburgh, Saturday, Oct. 27, 2018. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke)
Photo: Matt Rourke, Associated Press
Law enforcement officers secure the scene where multiple people were shot, Saturday, Oct. 27, 2018, at the Tree of Life Congregation in Pittsburgh's Squirrel Hill neighborhood.
Photo: Alexandra Wimley
People gather for a vigil in the aftermath of a deadly shooting at the Tree of Life Congregation in Pittsburgh, Saturday, Oct. 27, 2018.
Photo: Matt Rourke, AP
People hold candles as they gather for a vigil in the aftermath of a deadly shooting at the Tree of Life Congregation, in the Squirrel Hill neighborhood of Pittsburgh, Saturday, Oct. 27, 2018.
Photo: Matt Rourke, AP
People hold candles as they gather for a vigil in the aftermath of a deadly shooting at the Tree of Life Congregation, in the Squirrel Hill neighborhood of Pittsburgh, Saturday, Oct. 27, 2018.
Photo: Matt Rourke, AP
A crowd gathers at the intersection of Murray Ave. and Forbes Ave. in the Squirrel Hill section of Pittsburgh during a memorial vigil for the victims of the shooting at the Tree of Life Synagogue where a shooter opened fire Saturday, Oct. 27, 2018. less
Photo: Gene J. Puskar, AP
A couple embrace at the intersection of Murray Ave. and Forbes Ave. in the Squirrel Hill section of Pittsburgh, during a memorial vigil for the victims of the shooting at the Tree of Life Synagogue where a shooter opened fire, killing multiple people and wounding others, including several police officers, Saturday, Oct. 27, 2018. less
Photo: Gene J. Puskar, AP
A young boy holds a sign at the intersection of Murray Ave. and Forbes Ave. in the Squirrel Hill section of Pittsburgh during a memorial vigil for the victims of the deadly shooting at the Tree of Life synagogue where a shooter opened fire, killing multiple people and wounding others, including several police officers, Saturday, Oct. 27, 2018. less
Photo: Gene J. Puskar, AP
Firefighters talk to people arriving at a scene of a deadly shooting at the Tree of Life synagogue, Saturday, Oct. 27, 2018, in the Squirrel Hill section of Pittsburgh.
Photo: Stephanie Strasburg, AP
JERUSALEM (AP) — Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said Monday that the 11 Jewish victims of the Pittsburgh shooting attack were killed in a "synagogue," taking a veiled swipe at the country's ultra-Orthodox chief rabbi, who had refused to designate the Conservative Jewish congregation as such.
The exchange exposed some of the recent strains between Israel and the more liberal Jewish Diaspora, even in the wake of the deadliest anti-Semitic attack against Jews in U.S. history.
The shooting has drawn fierce condemnations and calls for unity among Jews in Israel and around the world. Several ultra-Orthodox Israeli newspapers, however, refrained from calling Pittsburgh's Tree of Life Synagogue a Jewish place of worship since they don't recognize non-Orthodox denominations, instead mostly referring to it as a "Jewish center."
Similarly, Chief Rabbi David Lau told a local newspaper that the shooting attack was "unforgivable" but also referred to the Conservative synagogue merely as "a place with a profound Jewish flavor."
"Jews were killed in a synagogue. They were killed because they are Jews. The location was chosen because it is a synagogue. We must never forget that. We are one," he wrote.
Israel's ultra-Orthodox authorities maintain a strict monopoly over daily Jewish life in the Holy Land, including oversight of weddings, divorces, conversions and burials. They often question the faith and practices of the more liberal Reform and Conservative streams of Judaism, to which most American Jews belong.
Netanyahu's coalition government relies on the support of key ultra-Orthodox parties and he has often had to capitulate to their demands on matters of religion and state. The ultra-Orthodox establishment views other strains of Judaism as too lax and is deeply opposed to interfaith marriage and the ordination of women and gays, while American Jews have increasingly felt that they haven't been valued in Israel as equals despite their ardent backing and identification.
A government decision to scrap plans for a mixed-gender prayer area at Jerusalem's Western Wall, and insults hurled at those pushing for it, has led American Jewish leaders to warn that it could undermine their long-standing political, financial and emotional support for Israel.
The recent passing of a controversial law enshrining the state's Jewish character, which critics at home and abroad say has undercut Israel's traditional democratic values, has also irked American Jews, who increasingly find themselves at odds with the government's nationalist, religious and pro-settlement bent.
Yair Lapid, head of the centrist opposition Yesh Atid party, said the tragic shooting should serve as a reminder to "those who claim the Reform and the Conservative are not real Jews." He called on the government to restore the mixed-gender prayer site and to recognize the conversions of all strains.
"The state of Israel bows its heads for their deaths, but this is not enough," he said in parliament. "Not only in their deaths are they Jews like us, but in their lives. Not only in their deaths should the government respect them, but also in their lives."