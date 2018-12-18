Israel says more than 130 arrested in search for attacker

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu chairs the weekly cabinet meeting at his office in Jerusalem, Sunday, Dec. 16, 2018. (Abir Sultan/Pool Photo via AP) Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu chairs the weekly cabinet meeting at his office in Jerusalem, Sunday, Dec. 16, 2018. (Abir Sultan/Pool Photo via AP) Photo: ABIR SULTAN, AP Photo: ABIR SULTAN, AP Image 1 of / 1 Caption Close Israel says more than 130 arrested in search for attacker 1 / 1 Back to Gallery

JERUSALEM (AP) — Israel's prime minister says more than 130 Palestinians have been arrested in recent days in Israel's search for a suspect wanted in a deadly West Bank shooting.

Speaking on Tuesday at the site of last week's attack near the Givat Assaf settlement, Benjamin Netanyahu says "it is just a matter of time until we find this murderer as well."

He says Israel will take additional steps to combat militant attacks and that Israel will continue to bolster its settlement building.

The West Bank saw a spike in deadly Israeli-Palestinian violence last week, including the Givat Assaf shooting that killed two Israeli soldiers.

Israel has ramped up security measures in the West Bank in response to the bloodshed and Netanyahu has promised to legalize thousands of existing West Bank settlement homes.