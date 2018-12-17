Israeli military partially destroys home of alleged militant

SHUWEIKA, West Bank (AP) — The Israeli military on Monday partially demolished the home of a Palestinian accused of killing two Israelis in an attack two months ago.

The house itself, located in a West Bank village, was left intact while a part of its interior was destroyed.

Palestinian protesters arrived to watch the military demolition on Monday, and afterward clashed with Israeli forces.

The military said it was carrying out "operational activity."

Ashraf Naalweh was accused of killing two Israelis at a West Bank industrial zone in October. Israeli troops killed Naalweh in an arrest raid last week after a two-month manhunt.

Israeli-Palestinian violence spiked last week in the West Bank, touched off by a pair of deadly shootings blamed on Hamas militants. In response, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu approved the expedited demolition of militant homes.

While Israel believes the practice serves as a deterrent to potential attackers, critics say the demolitions amount to collective punishment.

Meanwhile, the army has intensified its search for the Palestinian assailants, stepping up its raids in the West Bank and arresting suspected Hamas members.

Also Monday, Israeli police said they have arrested an Israeli suspect charged with beating up a Palestinian bus driver during last week's spasm of violence in the West Bank.

The suspect, an Israeli in his 20s from an ultra-Orthodox religious settlement in the West Bank, appeared in court Monday. The bus driver, hospitalized last week with a broken eye socket and severe bruises, told his brother that a group of Jewish teenagers beat him before fleeing on Friday.

Police said they were still searching for more suspects and investigating the incident.