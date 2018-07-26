Ipswich man pleads guilty to felony bestiality charges

ABERDEEN, S.D. (AP) — An Ipswich man accused of bestiality has admitted engaging in sexual acts with two calves.

The American News reports that 57-year-old James Schumacher pleaded guilty Wednesday to two charges of felony bestiality, after unsuccessfully arguing earlier this year that the charges he faced were unconstitutional.

Prosecutors will drop four other charges under terms of the plea agreement.

Authorities say the incidents happened in 2016 and 2017 on a Bath-area farm. Schumacher faces up to four years in prison and $8,000 in fines. Sentencing wasn't immediately scheduled.

___

Information from: Aberdeen American News, http://www.aberdeennews.com