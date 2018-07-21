https://www.newcanaannewsonline.com/news/crime/article/Iowa-work-release-inmate-sought-after-not-13094078.php
Iowa work release inmate sought after not returning from job
DUBUQUE, Iowa (AP) — Iowa authorities are looking for a work-release inmate who failed to return to a Dubuque center.
The Iowa Department of Corrections says 32-year-old Sylvester Paul Hubbard did not return to the Dubuque Residential Center on Friday night from his job. His escape comes a week after he was admitted to the facility.
Hubbard is serving a sentence for convictions of domestic abuse assault and other counts.
