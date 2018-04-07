https://www.newcanaannewsonline.com/news/crime/article/Iowa-woman-charges-with-stealing-71-000-from-12814932.php
Iowa woman charges with stealing $71,000 from company
DAVENPORT, Iowa (AP) — An eastern Iowa woman is facing charges that she took $71,000 from the company where she worked as a part-time bookkeeper.
The Scott County Sheriff's Department says 42-year-old Jennifer Michele Farmer-Thiesen is charged with an ongoing criminal activity and first-degree theft, both felonies.
Deputy Eric Roloff says in an arrest affidavit that from June 2015 to December 2017, Farmer-Thiesen used her company's credit cards to make personal purchases totaling $71,000.
The Quad-City Times reports Farmer-Thiesen allegedly concealed the purchases by altering the company's Quick Book's software.
