Iowa police chief seeks new position to stem gun violence

WATERLOO, Iowa (AP) — Waterloo's police chief wants to hire a violence reduction officer to focus on stemming gun violence.

The Waterloo-Cedar Falls Courier reports that officer Justin Brandt created a nonprofit that identifies youths that may join a gang and provides programming to put them on a different course. He says he's secured $170,000 in grants, $35,000 of which would be used to support the violence reduction officer's salary.

Police Chief Dan Trelka says the officer would work with the nonprofit, school resource officers, the University of Northern Iowa's Mentors in Violence Prevention program and other agencies.

Councilwoman Margaret Klein says the likes the idea because no city taxpayer money would be used to fund the position.

Councilman Steve Schmitt says he's concerned about raising the number of police staff.

