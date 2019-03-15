Iowa father testifies at son's murder trial

COUNCIL BLUFFS, Iowa (AP) — An Iowa man has testified in the murder trial of his son, who police say fatally shot his mother and staged the crime scene to look like a burglary.

The Des Moines Register reports that 73-year-old Bill Carter's testimony Thursday at the Pottawattamie County Courthouse in Council Bluffs helped establish a timeline for the killing of his wife, Shirley Carter.

The couple's 46-year-old son, Jason Carter, is accused of fatally shooting Shirley Carter at her Marion County home in 2015.

Bill Carter testified that investigators found many of his wife's valuable belongings untouched, which prosecutors say proves that it wasn't a burglary.

Marion County Attorney Ed Bull alleges that Jason Carter killed his mother for financial gain.

Defense attorney Christine Branstad says investigators failed to follow up on significant pieces of evidence.

