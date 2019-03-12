Iowa drops adult murder charge filed against Nebraska teen

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — Iowa charges of murder, robbery and theft filed against a 16-year-old Nebraska boy have been dismissed.

The Omaha boy had been charged in Pottawattamie County District Court in connection with the January death of a Council Bluffs man, 38-year-old Adam Angeroth.

Iowa court records say prosecutors sought dismissal of the adult charges because it was determined the crimes alleged occurred when the boy was only 15. The prosecutors said in their motion to dismiss that juveniles charged with forcible felonies must be at least 16 when the crimes occurred for the charges to be directly filed under the jurisdiction of a district court. Consequently, the prosecutors said, the offenses should be charged in juvenile court.

The boy remains in custody, awaiting action in juvenile court. The Associated Press generally doesn't name juveniles accused of crimes.

A man from Harlan and one from Omaha also have been charged with Angeroth's death.