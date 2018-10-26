-
This frame grab from video provided by WPLG-TV shows a van parked in Plantation, Fla., on Friday, Oct. 26, 2018, that federal agents and police officers have been examining in connection with package bombs that were sent to high-profile critics of President Donald Trump. The van has several stickers on the windows, including American flags, decals with logos and text. (WPLG-TV via AP) less
Photo: AP
This frame grab from video provided by WPLG-TV shows a van parked in Plantation, Fla., on Friday, Oct. 26, 2018, that federal agents and police officers have been examining in connection with package bombs that ... more
-
A 56-year-old man, Cesar Sayoc Jr., was arrested Friday morning in Florida in the investigation of 12 suspected mail bombs sent to former President Barack Obama, Hillary Clinton, and other leading Democratic critics of President Donald Trump. Sayoc, a registered Republican voter who lives in Aventura, Florida, will face federal criminal charges for the mailed devices, according to NBC News. less
Photo: Broward County Sheriff's Department
A 56-year-old man, Cesar Sayoc Jr., was arrested Friday morning in Florida in the investigation of 12 suspected mail bombs sent to former President Barack Obama, Hillary Clinton, and other leading Democratic ... more
-
This frame grab from video provided by WPLG-TV shows FBI agents covering a van after the tarp fell off as it was transported from Plantation, Fla., on Friday, Oct. 26, 2018, that federal agents and police officers have been examining in connection with package bombs that were sent to high-profile critics of President Donald Trump. The van has several stickers on the windows, including American flags, decals with logos and text. (WPLG-TV via AP) less
Photo: Associated Press
This frame grab from video provided by WPLG-TV shows FBI agents covering a van after the tarp fell off as it was transported from Plantation, Fla., on Friday, Oct. 26, 2018, that federal agents and police ... more
-
The van that federal agents are investigating in connection with package bombs that were sent to high-profile critics of President Donald Trump is transported on a flatbed tow truck on Friday, Oct. 26, 2018 in Miramar, Fla. Federal authorities took Cesar Sayoc into custody Friday in connection with the mail-bomb scare that earlier widened to 12 suspicious packages sent to prominent Democrats from coast to coast. (Carline Jean/South Florida Sun-Sentinel via AP) less
Photo: Carline Jean/Associated Press
The van that federal agents are investigating in connection with package bombs that were sent to high-profile critics of President Donald Trump is transported on a flatbed tow truck on Friday, Oct. 26, 2018 in ... more
-
This frame grab from video provided by WPLG-TV shows a van parked in Plantation, Fla., on Friday, Oct. 26, 2018, that federal agents and police officers have been examining in connection with package bombs that were sent to high-profile critics of President Donald Trump. The van has several stickers on the windows, including American flags, decals with logos and text. (WPLG-TV via AP) less
Photo: Associated Press
This frame grab from video provided by WPLG-TV shows a van parked in Plantation, Fla., on Friday, Oct. 26, 2018, that federal agents and police officers have been examining in connection with package bombs that ... more
-
FBI agents search for clues and evidences at the Auto Zone Store in Plantation, North of Miami, on October 26, 2018 where a suspect was arrested in connection with the 12 pipe bombs and suspicious packages recently mailed to top Democrats. - The suspect identified by investigators as Cesar Sayoc, 56, was arrested near an Auto store in Plantation. less
Photo: MICHELE EVE SANDBERG/AFP/Getty Images
FBI agents search for clues and evidences at the Auto Zone Store in Plantation, North of Miami, on October 26, 2018 where a suspect was arrested in connection with the 12 pipe bombs and suspicious packages ... more
-
An FBI agent and a detective talk at an Auto Zone auto parts store, Friday, Oct. 26, 2018, in Plantation, Fla. Federal authorities took a man into custody Friday at the store in connection with the mail-bomb scare that earlier widened to 12 suspicious packages, the FBI and Justice Department said. (AP Photo/Wilfredo Lee) less
Photo: Wilfredo Lee, Associated Press
An FBI agent and a detective talk at an Auto Zone auto parts store, Friday, Oct. 26, 2018, in Plantation, Fla. Federal authorities took a man into custody Friday at the store in connection with the mail-bomb ... more
-
The AutoZone at 801 S. State Road 7 is seen where Cesar Sayoc, a 56-year-old man from Aventura, Florida was arrested in the possible connection with pipe bombs being mailed to critics of President Donald Trump on October 26, 2018 in Plantation, Florida. The pipe bomb devices have been recovered in New York, Washington D.C., California and South Florida, all with the return address of Debbie Wasserman-Schultz's office. less
Photo: Joe Raedle/Getty Images
The AutoZone at 801 S. State Road 7 is seen where Cesar Sayoc, a 56-year-old man from Aventura, Florida was arrested in the possible connection with pipe bombs being mailed to critics of President Donald Trump ... more
-
Authorities are investigating a suspicious package that may have been addressed to U.S. Sen. Kamala Harris in Sacramento.
Photo: Mike TeSelle/KCRA
Authorities are investigating a suspicious package that may have been addressed to U.S. Sen. Kamala Harris in Sacramento.
-
Law enforcement officials, including a bomb disposal technician, respond to a suspicious package at a U.S. Post Office facility at 52nd Street and 8th Avenue in Manhattan, October 26, 2018 in New York City. The latest package bomb device intercepted in New York City this morning was addressed to former Director of National Intelligence James Clapper at CNN's offices. (Photo by Drew Angerer/Getty Images) less
Photo: Drew Angerer, Getty Images
Law enforcement officials, including a bomb disposal technician, respond to a suspicious package at a U.S. Post Office facility at 52nd Street and 8th Avenue in Manhattan, October 26, 2018 in New York City. The ... more
-
This image obtained Wednesday, Oct. 24, 2018, and provided by ABC News shows a package addressed to former CIA head John Brennan and an explosive device that was sent to CNN's New York office. The mail-bomb scare widened Thursday as law enforcement officials seized more suspicious packages. (ABC News via AP) less
Photo: ABC News
This image obtained Wednesday, Oct. 24, 2018, and provided by ABC News shows a package addressed to former CIA head John Brennan and an explosive device that was sent to CNN's New York office. The mail-bomb ... more
-
(EDITORS NOTE: Addressee label has been obscured by the FBI.) In this undated handout photo supplied by the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI), one of the package bombs that had been sent to many critics of President Donald Trump is shown. The explosive devices were discovered addressed to prominent Americans such as former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton, former President Barack Obama, philanthropist George Soros and actor Robert De Niro. (Photo by FBI via Getty Images) less
Photo: Handout, FBI Via Getty Images
(EDITORS NOTE: Addressee label has been obscured by the FBI.) In this undated handout photo supplied by the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI), one of the package bombs that had been sent to many critics of ... more
-
A police truck tows a total containment vessel to a post office in midtown Manhattan to dispose of a suspicious package, Friday, Oct. 26, 2018, in New York. Two law enforcement officials say a package closely resembling parcels sent to critics of President Donald Trump has been found at the postal facility in Manhattan. The suspicious package was discovered by postal workers. less
Photo: Mark Lennihan, AP
A police truck tows a total containment vessel to a post office in midtown Manhattan to dispose of a suspicious package, Friday, Oct. 26, 2018, in New York. Two law enforcement officials say a package closely ... more
-
Law enforcement officials gather near the scene of where another package bomb was found early Thursday morning at Robert De Niro's Tribeca Grill restaurant, October 25, 2018 in New York City. Initial news reports suggest that the package contained similar markings and contents as recent pipe bomb packages that have been mailed to high-profile Democrats. (Photo by Drew Angerer/Getty Images) less
Photo: Drew Angerer, Getty Images
Law enforcement officials gather near the scene of where another package bomb was found early Thursday morning at Robert De Niro's Tribeca Grill restaurant, October 25, 2018 in New York City. Initial news ... more
-
Local and federal authorities remove a suspicious package found at a US postal facility in Wilmington, Del., Thursday, Oct. 25, 2018. A law enforcement official said suspicious packages addressed to former Vice President Joe Biden were intercepted at Delaware mail facilities in New Castle and Wilmington and were similar to crude pipe bombs sent to former President Barack Obama, Hillary Clinton and CNN. (David Swanson /The Philadelphia Inquirer via AP) less
Photo: David Swanson, Associated Press
Local and federal authorities remove a suspicious package found at a US postal facility in Wilmington, Del., Thursday, Oct. 25, 2018. A law enforcement official said suspicious packages addressed to former ... more
-
A New York state police car is staged at the Hugh Carey Tunnel, Thursday, Oct. 25, 2018, in New York. Gov. Andrew Cuomo has increased security at vital infrastructure locations following the delivery of a series of pipe bombs to New Yorkers. less
Photo: Mark Lennihan, AP
A New York state police car is staged at the Hugh Carey Tunnel, Thursday, Oct. 25, 2018, in New York. Gov. Andrew Cuomo has increased security at vital infrastructure locations following the delivery of a ... more
-
Federal officials are investigating an explosive package found at a U.S. Postal Service facility in Los Angeles Wednesday, Oct. 24, 2018. A law enforcement official tells The Associated Press that the package appears similar to bomb-containing packages that were addressed to the California congresswoman's Washington, D.C. office and to Hillary Clinton, former President Barack Obama, and other prominent Democrats. The packages were intercepted before reaching the targets. less
Photo: Christopher Weber, AP
Federal officials are investigating an explosive package found at a U.S. Postal Service facility in Los Angeles Wednesday, Oct. 24, 2018. A law enforcement official tells The Associated Press that the package ... more
-
A New York Bomb Squad unit exits the Time Warner Building on October 24, 2018 where a suspected explosive device was found in the building after it was delivered to CNN's New York bureau. (Photo by TIMOTHY A. CLARY / AFP)TIMOTHY A. CLARY/AFP/Getty Images less
Photo: TIMOTHY A. CLARY, AFP/Getty Images
A New York Bomb Squad unit exits the Time Warner Building on October 24, 2018 where a suspected explosive device was found in the building after it was delivered to CNN's New York bureau. (Photo by TIMOTHY A. ... more
-
An NYPD bomb squad vehicle departs an area outside Time Warner Center on Wednesday, Oct. 24, 2018, in New York. Law enforcement officials say a suspicious package that prompted an evacuation of CNN's offices is believed to contain a pipe bomb. (AP Photo/Kevin Hagen) less
Photo: Kevin Hagen, Associated Press
An NYPD bomb squad vehicle departs an area outside Time Warner Center on Wednesday, Oct. 24, 2018, in New York. Law enforcement officials say a suspicious package that prompted an evacuation of CNN's offices is ... more
-
New York Police stand outside the Time Warner Center at Columbus Circle, Wednesday, Oct. 24, 2018 in New York. A police bomb squad was sent to CNN's offices at the center, and the newsroom was evacuated because of a suspicious package. (AP Photo/Kevin Hagen) less
Photo: Kevin Hagen, Associated Press
New York Police stand outside the Time Warner Center at Columbus Circle, Wednesday, Oct. 24, 2018 in New York. A police bomb squad was sent to CNN's offices at the center, and the newsroom was evacuated because ... more
-
Police gather outside the Time Warner Center after an explosive device was sent to the CNN offices this morning on October 24, 2018 in New York City. The Secret Service said it intercepted an explosive device sent to the Obamas and a similar one sent to former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton and former President Bill Clinton. Another similar explosive device was sent to billionaire philanthropist George Soros on Monday. less
Photo: Spencer Platt, Getty Images
Police gather outside the Time Warner Center after an explosive device was sent to the CNN offices this morning on October 24, 2018 in New York City. The Secret Service said it intercepted an explosive device ... more
-
A Police bomb sniffing dog is deployed outside of the Time Warner Center after an explosive device was found this morning on October 24, 2018 in New York City. CNN's office at the center was evacuated after a package arrived that was similar to suspicious packages found near the homes of Bill and Hillary Clinton, the Obamas and billionaire philanthropist George Soros. (Photo by Spencer Platt/Getty Images) less
Photo: Spencer Platt, Getty Images
A Police bomb sniffing dog is deployed outside of the Time Warner Center after an explosive device was found this morning on October 24, 2018 in New York City. CNN's office at the center was evacuated after a ... more
-
Police officers stand in front of property owned by Hillary and Bill Clinton in Chappaqua, N.Y., Wednesday, Oct. 24, 2018. A U.S. official says a "functional explosive device" was found at the Clinton's suburban New York home. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig) less
Photo: Seth Wenig, Associated Press
Police officers stand in front of property owned by Hillary and Bill Clinton in Chappaqua, N.Y., Wednesday, Oct. 24, 2018. A U.S. official says a "functional explosive device" was found at the Clinton's ... more
-
CNN correspondent Kate Bolduan reports from in front of the Time Warner Building, where NYPD personnel removed an explosive device Wednesday, Oct. 24, 2018, in New York. Other packages were sent to the offices of Gov. Andrew Cuomo and to the home of President Bill Clinton. (AP Photo/Kevin Hagen) less
Photo: Kevin Hagen, Associated Press
CNN correspondent Kate Bolduan reports from in front of the Time Warner Building, where NYPD personnel removed an explosive device Wednesday, Oct. 24, 2018, in New York. Other packages were sent to the offices ... more
-
The Broward Sheriff's Office bomb squad deploys a robotic vehicle to investigate a suspicious package in the building where Rep. Debbie Wasserman Schultz (D-FL) has an offce on October 24, 2018 in Sunrise, Florida. A number of suspicious packages arrived in the mail today intended for former President Barack Obama, Democratic presidential nominee Hillary Clinton and the New York office of CNN. less
Photo: Joe Raedle, Getty Images
The Broward Sheriff's Office bomb squad deploys a robotic vehicle to investigate a suspicious package in the building where Rep. Debbie Wasserman Schultz (D-FL) has an offce on October 24, 2018 in Sunrise, ... more
-
Police officers stand in front of property owned by former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton and former President Bill Clinton in Chappaqua, N.Y., Wednesday, Oct. 24, 2018. A U.S. official says a "functional explosive device" was found at the Clinton's suburban New York home. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig) less
Photo: Seth Wenig, Associated Press
Police officers stand in front of property owned by former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton and former President Bill Clinton in Chappaqua, N.Y., Wednesday, Oct. 24, 2018. A U.S. official says a "functional ... more
-
A security gate is seen in front of property owned by Hillary and Bill Clinton in Chappaqua, N.Y., Wednesday, Oct. 24, 2018. A U.S. official says a "functional explosive device" was found at the Clinton's suburban New York home. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig) less
Photo: Seth Wenig, Associated Press
A security gate is seen in front of property owned by Hillary and Bill Clinton in Chappaqua, N.Y., Wednesday, Oct. 24, 2018. A U.S. official says a "functional explosive device" was found at the Clinton's ... more
-
A gate briefly opens at the Bedford residence of billionaire George Soros on October 23, 2018 in Bedford, New York. Police discovered an explosive device after responding to a call from an employee of the residence about a suspicious package in the mailbox. No one was hurt in the incident and Soros was not home at the time. Soros, a top donor to liberal causes around the world, has become a target of right-wing groups. (Photo by Spencer Platt/Getty Images) less
Photo: Spencer Platt, Getty Images
A gate briefly opens at the Bedford residence of billionaire George Soros on October 23, 2018 in Bedford, New York. Police discovered an explosive device after responding to a call from an employee of the ... more
-
This photo taken from video shows an aerial view of residences and buildings on the compound property of George Soros, Tuesday, Oct. 23, 2018 in Katonah, N.Y. A bomb was found in a mailbox at the suburban New York home of the liberal billionaire philanthropist who has been denounced by President Donald Trump and vilified by right-wing conspiracy theorists, authorities said Tuesday. (WABC 7 via AP) less
Photo: AP
This photo taken from video shows an aerial view of residences and buildings on the compound property of George Soros, Tuesday, Oct. 23, 2018 in Katonah, N.Y. A bomb was found in a mailbox at the suburban New ... more
-
A car drives near the home of President Barack Obama, Wednesday, Oct. 24, 2018, in Washington. The U.S. Secret Service says agents have intercepted packages containing "possible explosive devices" addressed to former President Barack Obama and Hillary Clinton. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon) less
Photo: Alex Brandon, Associated Press
A car drives near the home of President Barack Obama, Wednesday, Oct. 24, 2018, in Washington. The U.S. Secret Service says agents have intercepted packages containing "possible explosive devices" addressed to ... more
-
Officers with the Uniform Division of the United States Secret Service talk at a checkpoint near the home of President Barack Obama, Wednesday, Oct. 24, 2018, in Washington. The U.S. Secret Service says agents have intercepted packages containing "possible explosive devices" addressed to former President Barack Obama and Hillary Clinton. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon) less
Photo: Alex Brandon, Associated Press
Officers with the Uniform Division of the United States Secret Service talk at a checkpoint near the home of President Barack Obama, Wednesday, Oct. 24, 2018, in Washington. The U.S. Secret Service says agents ... more
-
President Donald Trump speaks about the arrest in the mail bomb scare at the 2018 Young Black Leadership Summit in the East Room of the White House, Friday, Oct. 26, 2018, in Washington.
President Donald Trump speaks about the arrest in the mail bomb scare at the 2018 Young Black Leadership Summit in the East Room of the White House, Friday, Oct. 26, 2018, in Washington.
Photo: Andrew Harnik, AP
-
This frame grab from video provided by WPLG-TV shows FBI agents covering a van after the tarp fell off as it was transported from Plantation, Fla., on Friday, Oct. 26, 2018, that federal agents and police officers have been examining in connection with package bombs that were sent to high-profile critics of President Donald Trump. The van has several stickers on the windows, including American flags, decals with logos and text. (WPLG-TV via AP) less
Photo: AP
This frame grab from video provided by WPLG-TV shows FBI agents covering a van after the tarp fell off as it was transported from Plantation, Fla., on Friday, Oct. 26, 2018, that federal agents and police ... more
This frame grab from video provided by WPLG-TV shows a van parked in Plantation, Fla., on Friday, Oct. 26, 2018, that federal agents and police officers have been examining in connection with package bombs that were sent to high-profile critics of President Donald Trump. The van has several stickers on the windows, including American flags, decals with logos and text. (WPLG-TV via AP) less
Photo: AP
This frame grab from video provided by WPLG-TV shows a van parked in Plantation, Fla., on Friday, Oct. 26, 2018, that federal agents and police officers have been examining in connection with package bombs that ... more
WASHINGTON (AP) — A Florida man with a long criminal history was charged Friday in the nationwide mail-bomb scare targeting prominent Democrats who have traded criticism with President Donald Trump. It was a first break in a case that has seized the national conversation and spread fear of election-season violence with little precedent in the U.S.
Justice Department officials revealed that a latent fingerprint found on one package helped them identify their suspect as Cesar Sayoc, 56, of Aventura, Florida. The criminal complaint charges Sayoc with illegally mailing explosives, illegally transporting explosives across state lines, making threats against former presidents, assaulting federal officers and threatening interstate commerce.
Court records show Sayoc, an amateur body builder with social media accounts that denigrate Democrats and praise Trump, has a history of arrests for theft, illegal steroids possession and a 2002 charge of making a bomb threat.
The development came amid a nationwide manhunt for the person responsible for at least 13 explosive devices addressed to prominent Democrats including former President Barack Obama, former Vice President Joe Biden and Hillary Clinton. The case continued widening Friday even as Sayoc was detained, as investigators in California scrutinized a similar package sent to Democratic Sen. Kamala Harris, her office said.
In Washington, Attorney General Jeff Sessions cautioned that Sayoc had only been charged, not convicted. But he said, "Let this be a lesson to anyone regardless of their political beliefs that we will bring the full force of law against anyone who attempts to use threats, intimidation and outright violence to further an agenda. We will find you, we will prosecute you to the fullest extent of the law."
In Florida, law enforcement officers were seen on television examining a white van, its windows covered with an assortment of stickers, outside the Plantation auto parts store. Authorities covered the vehicle with a blue tarp and took it away on the back of a flatbed truck.
The stickers included images of Trump, American flags and what appeared to be logos of the Republican National Committee and CNN, though the writing surrounding those images was unclear.
Trump, after Sayoc was apprehended, declared that "we must never allow political violence take root in America" and Americans "must unify." As in comments earlier in the week, he did not mention that the package recipients were all Democrats or officials in Obama's administration, in addition to CNN, a news network he criticizes almost daily.
Earlier Friday, he complained that "this 'bomb' stuff" was taking attention away from the upcoming election and said critics were wrongly blaming him and his heated rhetoric.
The Justice Department scheduled a Friday afternoon news conference in Washington that was to include New York Police Commissioner James O'Neill, whose department investigated the mailings with the FBI.
Law enforcement officials said they had intercepted a dozen packages in states across the country. None had exploded, and it wasn't immediately clear if they were intended to cause physical harm or simply sow fear and anxiety.
Earlier Friday, authorities said suspicious packages addressed to New Jersey Sen. Cory Booker and former National Intelligence Director James Clapper — both similar to those containing pipe bombs sent to other prominent critics of Trump— had been intercepted.
Investigators believe the mailings were staggered. The U.S. Postal Service searched their facilities 48 hours ago and the most recent packages didn't turn up. Officials don't think they were sitting in the system without being spotted. They were working to determine for sure. The officials spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity to discuss an ongoing investigation.
Online court records show that Sayoc in 2002 was arrested and served a year of probation for a felony charge of threatening to throw or place a bomb. No further details were available about the case.
Sayoc was convicted in 2014 for grand theft and misdemeanor theft of less than $300, and in 2013 for battery. In 2004, he faced several felony charges for possession of a synthetic anabolic-androgenic steroid. He also had several arrests for theft in the 1990s.
He filed for chapter 7 bankruptcy in 2012, informing the court he had $4,175 in personal property and more than $21,000 in debts. His name is also listed on business records tied to dry cleaning and catering businesses. Records show he was born in New York and according to an online resume he attended college in North Carolina.
"Debtor lives with mother, owns no furniture," Sayoc's lawyer indicated in a property list.
Investigators were analyzing the innards of the crude devices to reveal whether they were intended to detonate or simply sow fear just before Election Day.
Law enforcement officials told The Associated Press that the devices, containing timers and batteries, were not rigged to explode upon opening. But they were uncertain whether the devices were poorly designed or never intended to cause physical harm.
Most of those targeted were past or present U.S. officials, but one was sent to actor Robert De Niro and billionaire George Soros. The bombs have been sent across the country - from New York, Delaware and Washington, D.C., to Florida and California, where Rep. Maxine Waters was targeted. They bore the return address of Florida Rep. Debbie Wasserman Schultz, the former chairwoman of the Democratic National Committee.
The common thread among the bomb targets was obvious: their critical words for Trump and his frequent, harsher criticism in return.
The package to Clapper was addressed to him at CNN's Midtown Manhattan address. Clapper, a frequent Trump critic, told CNN that he was not surprised he was targeted and that he considered the actions "definitely domestic terrorism."
The devices were packaged in manila envelopes and carried U.S. postage stamps. They were being examined by technicians at the FBI's forensic lab in Quantico, Virginia.
The packages stoked nationwide tensions ahead of the Nov. 6 election to determine control of Congress — a campaign both major political parties have described in near-apocalyptic terms. Politicians from both parties used the threats to decry a toxic political climate and lay blame.
The bombs are about 6 inches (15 centimeters) long and packed with powder and broken glass, according to a law enforcement official who viewed X-ray images. The official said the devices were made from PVC pipe and covered with black tape.
The first bomb discovered was delivered Monday to the suburban New York compound of Soros, a major contributor to Democratic causes. Soros has called Trump's presidency "dangerous."
___
Associated Press writers Laurie Kellman, Ken Thomas, Jill Colvin and Chad Day in Washington and Jim Mustian, Deepti Hajela, Tom Hays and Michael R. Sisak in New York contributed to this report.
___
For the AP's complete coverage of the mail-bomb scare: https://apnews.com/PipeBombAttacks