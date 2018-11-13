Investigators: Seattle fire that burned lumberyard was arson

SEATTLE (AP) — Seattle fire investigators say a weekend blaze that destroyed a lumberyard in the Queen Anne neighborhood was arson.

Seattle Fire Department spokeswoman Kristin Tinsley said Tuesday that an investigation found that Saturday's fire was intentionally set.

Tinsley says it was the largest fire in the city in eight years with total loss estimated at about $4.3 million.

The fire that destroyed three buildings and two sheds leased by Northwest Millwork and Gascoigne Lumber Co. The owners have said that the warehouses mostly held lumber.

Tinsley says the four-alarm fire also damaged power lines, multiple vehicles and a residence and trailer on the waterfront.

Seattle police are investigating.