Intruder fatally shot, resident flees
MILWAUKEE (AP) — Police say a man who broke into a Milwaukee house and stole some items was fatally shot after the resident returned home.
The 37-year-old burglar suffered gunshot wounds and died at the scene about 9 p.m. Tuesday. Police say the male resident fled from his home before officers arrived.
Authorities are still searching for him.
