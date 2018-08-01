Internal investigation opened in fatal police pursuit

COTUIT, Mass. (AP) — An internal investigation has been opened into a police pursuit that resulted in a deadly crash in Cape Cod.

Mashpee police say Wednesday that an investigation is still active and will now focus on the actions of officers, not commenting further.

Police say 22-year-old Mickey Rivera had been driving erratically on Route 28 early Saturday in Cotuit before his vehicle slammed head-on into an SUV driven by Thomas Quinn, a 32-year-old former U.S. Marine returning from a hospital after visiting with his wife and newborn daughter.

Police reports indicated the chase started with reports of erratic driving and speeding.

Both men died in the crash. A passenger in Rivera's car, 24-year-old Jocelyn Goyette, also died from injuries Monday.