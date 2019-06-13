Insurer must cover defendant in fatal bathroom fight lawsuit

DOVER, Del. (AP) — A Delaware judge says an insurance company must extend liability coverage to a teenager who was convicted of criminally negligent homicide after a school bathroom attack that left a 16-year-old girl dead.

The judge ruled Wednesday that USAA Casualty Insurance Company must indemnify Trinity Carr under her mother's homeowner's policy, which covers claims for bodily injury.

Carr is a defendant in two lawsuits filed by the family of Amy Joyner-Francis.

Joyner-Francis, who had a rare, undetected, heart condition, died of sudden cardiac death, aggravated by physical and emotional stress from the 2016 fight at Wilmington's Howard High School of Technology.

Delaware's Supreme Court upheld a conspiracy verdict against Carr last year but overturned her homicide conviction, saying no reasonable fact-finder could have found that she acted with criminal negligence.