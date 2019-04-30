Inspector in Kraft case says she saw evidence of trafficking

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (AP) — A Florida health inspector says she saw possible evidence of human trafficking at the massage parlor where police say New England Patriots owner Robert Kraft later was accused of paying for sex.

Inspector Karen Herzog testified Tuesday she saw clothing, beds and other items that led her to believe women were living in the Orchids of Asia Day Spa when she visited in November. Herzog said the manager was trying to hide evidence, and she feared she might be attacked.

Kraft's attorneys say Herzog was acting as a police agent and should have obtained a warrant. The lawyers want January video of Kraft allegedly paying for sex at the spa thrown out.

Prosecutors have said they ultimately found no evidence of trafficking at the spa. Kraft has pleaded not guilty.