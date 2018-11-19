Innocence commission advances murder case to judicial review

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — A man serving a life sentence for killing a North Carolina college student will get the chance to ask a judicial panel to free him after a special state commission found evidence of his innocence.

The North Carolina Innocence Inquiry Commission found sufficient evidence of James Blackmon's innocence to send his case to a three-judge panel for review, according to a news release Monday. Blackmon was convicted of second-degree murder in the 1979 fatal stabbing of Helena Payton at a college in Raleigh.

After a multiday evidentiary hearing last week, the commission voted unanimously to allow Blackmon to proceed to a hearing before judges who will decide whether to overturn his conviction. The evidence considered by the innocence commission included a fingerprint matching someone else from the scene.