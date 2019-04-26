Inmates sue Virginia jail, ex-guard convicted of sex assault

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (AP) — Three former Virginia Peninsula Regional Jail inmates are suing the jail, its former administrator and a former guard convicted of sexual assaulting two of the inmates.

The Daily Press reports the lawsuits were filed between December and April 16. In November, 55-year-old Henry Thomas Rhim was sentenced to prison for the assaults. A third inmate has since come forward and said she was also assaulted.

The lawsuits accuse the jail of failing to keep the women safe. They say the women were molested as Rhim supervised them alone and one lawsuit accuses the jail of allowing guards to sexually abuse inmates while other guards watched.

Superintendent Tony Pham says he can't speak to past administrations, but he's instituted new rules to protect inmates and created a new internal investigations unit.

