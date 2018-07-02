Inmate serving theft, burglary terms dies in Nevada prison

CARSON CITY, Nev. (AP) — Prison officials say a 61-year-old inmate serving a burglary and theft sentence after his probation was revoked last year in a Las Vegas case has died at a northern Nevada prison medical facility.

The Nevada Department of Corrections said Monday that Jerald Alvin Townson died last Wednesday at the prison hospital at Northern Nevada Correctional Center in Carson City.

A cause of death wasn't immediately disclosed.

A prisons statement says the Carson City sheriff's office coroner was conducting an autopsy.

Townson was sentenced in Clark County in May 2017 to 12 to 24 months in prison after records show he violated terms of the five years' probation he received following his guilty pleas in a 2005 criminal case.